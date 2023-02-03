‘The Day Before’ fans aren’t impressed with long-awaited gameplay trailer

Fntastic shared new footage of The Day Before for the first time since 2021 yesterday (February 2), but fans weren’t impressed.

Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.

The Day Before had been due for release March 1, but because of those issues, Fntastic pushed the release back to November 10 to give the studio adequate time to sort things out. But they went ahead with the launch of the trailer, one hour after the announced time.

Advertised as “raw gameplay footage”, the 10-minute video sees a player running down a street, exploring an abandoned house, fiddling about with their inventory and opening some cupboards. They eventually shoot some zombies but as one fan commented “For a game that was previously meant to come out this month, this sure is a…unique gameplay reveal.”

“Best jogging simulator I’ve ever seen,” wrote another fan

After the video premiered, Fntastic started another countdown ahead of a developer playing The Day Before live. 15 minutes later, a 40-second clip was shared that saw the dev playing the exact same stretch of road covered in the initial gameplay reveal.

According to one fan on Reddit, the trailer “wasn’t convincing enough after all the suspicious stuff going on. Using the original name here basically confirms the copyright issues were bullshit, and it was super slow gameplay that showed no new information or actually showed much of interest at all, as well as just being super slow. Even if it was real, I’m far from impressed.”

“This doesn’t look like a game that’s coming out in 2023, and the fact that we had to wait so long for something so simple is equally as concerning,” wrote another fan. “Either this game gets cancelled or will release in 2026.”

“Once again we know nothing about the game. They literally just had the character walking through the city, killing a handful of zombies. What was so difficult [about going] over the features of the game,” asked a third.

If you look for the definition of the words bland, generic, flat, boring and scam on your dictionary you will find a link to The Day Before reveal trailer. — Baron_Von_Stahl (@BaronZeh) February 3, 2023

Last month, Fntastic founders Eduard and Aisen Gotovtsev hit back at claims that their upcoming open-world survival game The Day Before is a scam, following numerous delays and controversy over the use of unpaid “volunteers”.

“It is unpleasant to hear such accusations,” said a statement. “We only believe in the final product. No matter what anyone says, you’ll see for yourself on November 10 this year.”

“We hope that after the game’s success, we’ll give people faith that in this life, if you persevere toward a dream, it will come true, despite all the obstacles and doubts,” they added.

In other news Glen Schofield, the creator of the original Dead Space, has praised EA Motive‘s “faithful” remake which was released last week.