‘The Day Before’ is giving us our first look since 2021 this month

Preview footage from The Day Before will be available to watch this month, developers have announced.

Back in January 2021, The Wild Eight developer Fntastic announced their new post-apocalyptic open-world survival MMO.

The news arrived with a trailer that featured five-minutes of in-game footage, showcasing the game’s third-person-shooter gameplay, alongside stealth, crafting and inventory mechanics.

It was followed by 10 minutes of gameplay footage in April, but since then updates and news have been limited.

In May of last year, it was confirmed that The Day Before had been pushed back into 2023.

Now Fntastic has confirmed that footage of the game, one of Steam’s most wish-listed releases, will be available to watch this month.

“We are pleased to inform you that the wait for news regarding our game release is coming to an end,” Fntastic wrote in a Discord post (via PC Gamer).

“After careful consideration and discussions with our leadership team, we have received approval to share the information you have been eagerly anticipating.

“This month, we will be releasing raw gameplay footage, as per the numerous requests received from our community. This footage will showcase a majority of the features and gameplay elements requested by our community and will provide a clear glimpse into the current state of development for The Day Before.”

According to Steam, The Day Before is slated for a March 1 release, though Fntastic’s statement alludes to the possibility of further development.

In June of last year, it was revealed that Fntastic used unpaid volunteers to help create the game.

The developer then defended its use of unpaid “volunteers”, writing in a website update that: “Fntastic’s culture is based on the idea of volunteering. This means that every Fntastic member is a volunteer.”

It went on to explain that while “full-time volunteers” are essentially paid workers, “part-time volunteers” are unpaid developers that are instead given “cool rewards, participation certificates, and free codes” for their work.