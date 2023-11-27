‘The Division: Heartland’ has been rated in Taiwan

The Division: Heartland seems to have been rated in Taiwan, suggesting a release date will be confirmed soon.

Announced in May 2021, The Division: Heartland is a free-to-play title from Red Storm studio and will expand Tom Clancy’s The Division universe. The game was quietly delayed a few months later with a loose release date of sometime between 2022 and 2023 announced in an earnings call, however no further details have been confirmed.

According to the ratings board though, The Division: Heartland was rated on November 14, 2023 (via VGC), suggesting the title is finished and further release details should be announced in the near future.

Advertisement

A trailer for The Division: Heartland was released last September, with Ubisoft explaining that the “standalone free-to-play” game will introduce new characters in a rural setting. It comes as The Divison’s mainline games are set in big cities like New York and Washington D.C..

Players will take on the role of Division agents, fighting alongside and against other agents in order to “explore the secrets” of the new rural environment and answering distress calls “to uncover the ever-evolving mysteries of a rural community in mid-crisis”.

The Division: Heartland will be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Around the same time as The Division: Heartland was first announced, Ubisoft confirmed it would be moving away from triple-A games to focus on “high-end free-to-play” titles instead. “The way we think about building the audience reach growth for our biggest franchises, so starting with The Division, is to come with high-quality free-to-play games,” Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet said at the time.

Ubisoft has invited players to register their interest for beta testing, although further details have yet to be announced. Anyone interested can sign up at the official website for The Division: Heartland.

Advertisement

In other news, Asobo Studio, the team behind both A Plague Tale games, has announced that it is working on a “major new project” with publisher Focus Entertainment.