The ‘Doom’ franchise could be getting a female Slayer

The Doom franchise may be getting a female protagonist in time to come.

During a recent Twitch stream, Doom Eternal game director Hugo Martin revealed that he has given “a lot of thought” into introducing a female Doom Slayer, and the impact it would have on the franchise.

“I’ve thought about it, actually,” Martin said to Bethesda community manager Joshua Boyle, who was moderating the session. “I think if we did it, I’d want it to be lethal. I think it’s interesting how it would impact the glory kills, the kind of weapons that she would have, the fighting style”.

Martin continued: “All aggression, absolutely, but a different type of aggression. I would really strive to allow it to impact the gameplay in a way that was meaningful. I’ve definitely put a lot of thought into that.”

Martin also pondered about the analogies that could be drawn from a female Slayer instead. “Tonally, when it comes to designing the action, you think about, ‘if The Slayer is a Ferrari, then what would a female Slayer be?” he asked. “What would a Medieval slayer be?’ How would that effect things and what sort of analogies would you draw from that to allow it to influence the experience? It definitely would be cool.”

Watch the full clip below. Talk of a female Doom Slayer starts at the 59-minute mark.

Longtime fans of the Doom franchise would recognise that a female character in the series isn’t outside of the realm of possibilities. In Quake 3, it was revealed that the Doom Slayer’s military instructor was a female marine named Crash.

Doom Eternal and its first expansion pack The Ancient Gods Part I released last year to favourable reviews. The second expansion is expected to release this year, although a release date has not been announced.