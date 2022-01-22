‘The Elder Scrolls 6’ is supposedly still in pre-production

The Elder Scrolls 6 could still only be in pre-production according to one Bethesda Game Studios employee’s LinkedIn profile.

Originally spotted on Twitter and reported by PCGamesN, players may need to continue to be very patient when it comes to The Elder Scrolls 6. That’s because a recently updated LinkedIn profile has described the game as in “pre-production”.

The profile states that Starfield is the only game in full production at Bethesda right now. That suggests that The Elder Scrolls 6 may have to wait until Starfield is wrapped up. The game is expected to be out at the end of this year after having been in development for at least six years.

It’s worth taking such information with a pinch of salt, but given how long Starfield is taking to be released, it’s certainly plausible.

There’s also the small matter of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continuing to be hugely popular. Since the release of its Anniversary edition, the game has continued to benefit from many mods. Some players have even figured out how to complete Skyrim in just over an hour.

Late last year, Todd Howard, executive producer at Bethesda, explained that The Elder Scrolls 6 has to match up to the legacy of its predecessor.

In contrast to the latest news, Howard also confirmed that the game was in early development last summer.

In other gaming news, Syberia: The World Before launches on PC in March. Plans are afoot for it to be released on PS4 and Xbox One later this year.