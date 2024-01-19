‘The Elder Scrolls’ is getting a ‘Fallout Shelter’-style mobile game

A new game from the team behind Fallout Shelter, The Elder Scrolls: Castles, has been announced.

The news was announced on the official X (formerly Twitter) Bethesda account, with the post stating that the team is “excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter. The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it.”

The game allows you to control and expand your castle over various generations, making decisions that dictate exactly how your citizens perceive you and whether or not they attempt to overthrow your regime. New rooms and items can also be placed in the castle to produce various resources. The official Apple app store page states that players can “create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items”, hinting at a similar quest system to Fallout Shelter, in which players chose a character to take part in quests that would take a fixed period of time.

The game is currently only available in the Philippines, with plans to launch the game in other countries and regions over the coming months.

This is the third mobile game in The Elder Scrolls series, with the role-playing game The Elder Scrolls: Blades having launched in 2019 and the collectible card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends having launched in 2017.

The X post also contains a brief synopsis of the game, with Bethesda writing that:

“In Castles, you’ll build your own dynasty where every day in our world is a year in the game’s world. Citizens are born, they die, rulers change, and can be betrayed. This soft launch is one of the first steps as we get your feedback and make changes before it launches worldwide.”

In other gaming news, Rock Band 4 updates have stopped after eight years.