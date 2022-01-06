‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ could offer a new continent to explore soon

Bethesda has teased the latest expansion pack for The Elder Scrolls Online with a cinematic trailer confirming a brand new land to explore.

The cinematic trailer features three ships, which many sources suspect represent each of the game’s three factions. The ships approach a rocky shoreline while being watched by a mysterious person in a castle.

According to Bethesda, the trailer forms part of an all-new year-long story for the coming year. The story will introduce players to a “never-before-seen world, stories, and cultures”.

Bethesda describes the coming year as one that will “satisfy a desire of Elder Scrolls fans everywhere” thanks to a “tale that has yet to be told”.

Fans on Reddit have speculated that the expansion pack could feature the Bretons, a human race with elven ancestry. The race is proficient in magic and alchemy.

Other speculation by GameSpot reckons that it could be based in Akavir, a continent to the east of Tamriel. If so, that would be a huge shift for the franchise. All previous games in the series have taken place in Tamriel.

For now, speculation will be rife until Bethesda holds its global reveal event. We’ll know more about what this expansion pack means for players on January 27 at 8PM GMT when Bethesda reveals all on Twitch.

Most recently, The Elder Scrolls Online‘s Deadlands expansion was released in November, wrapping up a year’s worth of storytelling.

