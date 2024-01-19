‘The Elder Scrolls: Online’ expansion ‘Gold Road’ coming in June

ZeniMax has revealed big plans happening in The Elder Scrolls: Online over the next twelve months, including a new expansion, a roadmap and a pack of downloadable dungeons.

Revealed as part of Microsoft’s most recent Xbox Developer Direct, ZeniMax confirmed that the Gold Road expansion would be released in June for The Elder Scrolls: Online.

Released June 3 for PC and coming to Xbox and PlytStation consoles on June 18, Gold Road will bring 30 hours of new main quest content to Elder Scrolls: Online, including a storyline with never-before-seen characters and new, but familiar zones for players to explore.

The new chapter of The Elder Scrolls: Online will pick up where last year’s Necrom left off, and will return players to locations last seen in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

“In Gold Road players must investigate Ithelia, a Daedric Prince never seen before in the Elder Scrolls series and it’s up to players to uncover the schemes of her most devoted followers. Adventurers will encounter opportunistic woodeElves, and protect the people of West Weald from the chaos of the Forgotten Prince’s return,” said ZeniMax in a blog. The new chapter will also introduce the new scribing skill.

Ahead of that, two new four-player dungeons (Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil) will be released in March. “These dungeons allow you to explore a training ground for the followers of Malacath and a secret vault within the Oblivion demi-realm of Maelstrom. Both dungeons help set the stage for the upcoming chapter in their own way, but their storylines can be enjoyed individually, too.”

“These two new dungeons are set to challenge you and your team with normal and veteran difficulties (including hard mode) and each feature their own achievements and rewards (including unique collectibles and item sets),” continued devs.

ZeniMax has also shared a roadmap for The Elder Scrolls: Online with new companions, new PvP-related features and new housing-related features also planned over the next few months.

