The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor has been delayed slightly. ZeniMax Online Studios announced today that the latest expansion of its famed MMORPG, will be pushed back slightly after its development team shifted to a remote work arrangement amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made via Twitter, and can be found below.

An update on ESO from Game Director Matt Firor: https://t.co/mFMMcJ1hrB pic.twitter.com/z5Pfpt5G27 — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 8, 2020

Advertisement

Per the statement, Matt Firor, the Game Director noted that the company would be “ready to ship Update 26 (with the Greymoor Chapter) about a week after we initially planned planned it.” The expansion’s original release was slated for May 18, which means the update should now be expected sometime from May 25 onwards. A confirmed date has yet to be announced.

In the statement, Firor said that the company is still on track for the public test server (PTS) to be updated with Update 26 and Greymoor on April 20. He also made note of the exclusion of French voice-overs for the coming expansion, given France’s current work lockdown.

“When the update launches, there will be French text and subtitles as normal but only English voice-over for new content. As there are no plans yet to re-open French recording studios, we don’t know when French VO will be ready,” he added. The statement ended with a reminder of social-distancing and hand-washing.

Other companies being hit with delays due to the pandemic include Sony Interactive Entertainment, which recently announced the indefinite delay of The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR, with automatic refunds being handed out.

In other online gaming news, Valorant launched its closed beta earlier this week, and roped in over 1.7million Twitch viewers on its first day.