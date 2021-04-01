‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ to get next-gen enhancements in June

Publisher Bethesda Softworks has announced that The Elder Scrolls Online is set to receive a dedicated next-gen release this June.

Bethesda announced the news via a blogpost on its website on Wednesday, March 31. Per its announcement, The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced is set to arrive on June 8 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

ESO: Console Enhanced will “dramatically improve the game’s visual fidelity and performance” on next-gen consoles. The list of next-gen improvements being implemented includes 60FPS gameplay via the Performance Mode option.

The game will now also boast increased draw distance, which will give players the opportunity to “see more than ever before when exploring the ever-growing world of Tamriel”.

In addition to doubled draw distance, the game will also unlock the ability for higher resolution textures, improved antialiasing to smith out jagged edges of structures and foliage, and improved reflections.

Other notable improvements being implemented include loading times being halved, improved depth of field, shadow resolution and distance, and ambient occlusion.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will be a free upgrade for players who already own a copy of The Elder Scrolls Online on older consoles. Players who have not previously purchased a copy of the game on PS4 and Xbox One will have to purchase the Console Enhanced editions at full price when it becomes available.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will launch alongside the console release of Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood on June 8. The Blackwood expansion will release a week prior on June 1 for PC.