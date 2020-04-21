The final limited edition Xbox One X is ‘Cyberpunk 2077’-themed

Microsoft’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077-themed version of the Xbox One X will be the last-ever limited edition of the console.

The company confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X will be “the final Xbox One X limited edition console to ever be released”, according to a rundown on the official Xbox website. It also added that only 45,000 units will be produced and made available in select markets.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X will feature glow-in-the-dark accents, laser etching and a 1TB hard drive. The console will be bundled with a custom controller, inspired by the character Johnny Silverhand, as well as a digital version of Cyberpunk 2077 when it’s officially released in September.

The bundle is due out June 2020, although no specific date has been set. A price for the set has also yet to be determined, but the Xbox One X usually retails for $549 in Australia. The custom controller is currently available separately at US$74.99. Watch the announcement video below.

Alongside the bundle and controller, Microsoft also revealed a slew of other Cyberpunk 2077-inspired gaming accessories: an Xbox Pro Charging Stand (at US$49.99), a Seagate Game Drive available in 2TB and 5TB (to be released in June) and a pair of Arctis 1 Wireless headphones (available for pre-order now at US$109.99).

The company first teased the limited edition of the system on April 17 with glitchy graphics on the official Xbox website, alongside a countdown which expired yesterday (April 20). It came a day after a Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox controller leaked on Amazon Canada, according to GamesRadar+.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled to launch on April 16 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. The title was delayed in January to September 17. At the time, the developers said the game was already “complete and playable but there’s still work to be done”.

Earlier this month, developer CD PROJEKT RED said that the company is “steaming ahead” with the title’s September launch date, despite its newly implemented work-from-home arrangement amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The developer has also confirmed that a “next-gen version” of Cyberpunk 2077 is in the works. However, it will not be ready at the Xbox Series X launch. It also announced that the game will receive an amount of post-release DLCs comparable to its previous title, The Witcher 3, which has two full story expansions and 16 DLC packs.