‘The Finals’ unable to ban cheats due to “technical issue”

The Finals has addressed an explosion in cheaters taking to the popular free-to-play shooter.

A beta test earlier this year saw more than 267,000 players take to the chaotic world of The Finals before it was surprise-released during The Game Awards earlier this month. Since then however, the game has been plagued by a number of cheats.

As it stands, the use of aim-bots, radar and speed hacks, and triggerbots are all forbidden from the game. According to the FAQs, The Finals currently uses Easy Anti Cheat to keep the game safe alongside a number of additional anti-cheat measures, which are kept secret for strategic reasons. However, according to a post on Discord, a “technical error” has meant that cheats can’t currently be banned from the game.

“Over the past few days, we’ve had a technical issue that prevented us from banning cheaters efficiently,” wrote Embark (via MP1st). We’re now nearing a solution to this bug, and we’re already begun re-upping our anti-cheat measures again. Thanks for your patience as we continue to sort through issues.

“Keeping the game a smooth, safe, and fair space for players is our biggest priority,” devs added.

The studio has also refused to region-lock the game, after players took to social media to complain that a majority of cheaters seemed to be using mandarin names. “Cheaters are in all regions, and we see a good chunk of them using Chinese names [so it’s] harder [for them] to be reported,” explained one community mod.

Embark has also had to defend the use of AI voice actors in The Finals. “Making games without actors isn’t an end goal for Embark and Text To Speech technology has introduced new ways for us to work together,” they explained.

The Finals is currently available via PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

