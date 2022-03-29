‘The Forest’ sequel ‘Sons Of The Forest’ catches five-month delay

Sons Of The Forest has been delayed, with developer Endnight Games admitting that the previous release date was “overly ambitious”.

In a Tweet posted by Endnight Games, the studio stated that “we have realised that our May 2022 release date for Sons Of The Forest was overly ambitious,” and confirmed that the game has been delayed so that it can “deliver our vision of the next step in survival games”.

With that in mind, the studio has revealed that instead of launching in May 2022, Sons Of The Forest is now aiming to release in October 2022.

Advertisement

Alongside the delay, Endnight Games shared a brief clip showcasing some Sons Of The Forest gameplay, which shows the player eating, building a home, and seemingly playing with a co-op partner.

Hey Everyone, Over these past few weeks, we have realized that our May 2022 release date for Sons Of The Forest was overly ambitious. To be able to deliver our vision of the next step in survival games, we’ve decided to move our release date to October 2022 The team at Endnight pic.twitter.com/R9xRCUbtIt — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) March 25, 2022

First announced in 2019, Sons Of The Forest was given its original May release date in November 2021.

You can watch the third trailer for Sons Of The Forest here, and previous teasers can be found on Endnight Games’ YouTube channel.

A sequel to Endnight Games’ 2014 title The Forest, Sons Of The Forest will be a first-person survival-horror title where players must try to stay alive after crash-landing on an island filled with horrifying inhabitants. As well as fending off the island’s dangerous residents, players also need to account for basic necessities such as food, water and shelter.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Bungie has filed a lawsuit against an anonymous defendant, in an effort to discover who was responsible for a string of fraudulent DMCA takedowns that targeted content creators in the Destiny community last week.

The lawsuit also heavily criticised YouTube‘s “gaping security loophole” and “easily-gamed reporting system” for enabling the anonymous party to carry out so many fake copyright takedowns successfully.