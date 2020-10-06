The full ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ map has reportedly been leaked

The complete map for Cyberpunk 2077’s world has reportedly been leaked.

The leak was posted to the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit by user ArtisticTap4, who embedded images of the physical map and accompanying postcards, supposedly from the special edition of Cyberpunk 2077.

The map appears to be smaller than that of developer CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3, although it will likely be more densely populated, as previously reported by PC Gamer. The developer has yet to verify the leaked map, and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Check it out below.

The leaked map offers gamers a closer look at the regions in Night City, including Pacifica, Watson, Westbrook, Santa Domingo and the City Center. The map also includes a space port and a stadium. The postcards that have been leaked focus on in-game locations such as Pacifica, Japantown and El Coyote Cojo.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, the game has officially gone gold after numerous delays, meaning it is ready for mass CD printing and distribution. The news of Cyberpunk 2077 going gold comes a week after it was revealed that CD Projekt RED had issued mandatory six-day work weeks in order to finish the game.

The game is expected to hit PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 19. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles will also support the game through backwards compatibility, with a next-gen patch scheduled for next year.