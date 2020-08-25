The Game Awards 2020 will be taking place digitally

Geoff Keighley, the host and producer of The Game Awards has confirmed that this year’s event will be moving forward in an all-digital format.

In a new interview with IGN, Keighley responded to unsubstantiated claims of the annual award show being postponed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We’re definitely doing it. A lot of people are [asking], ‘Are you delaying it? The Oscars are being postponed, are you postponing The Game Awards?’ We are absolutely not,” Keighley remarked.

Keighley then stated that more details surrounding the event will be revealed soon. “We’ll share more in the coming weeks about it, but it’s actually probably going to be our biggest show yet,” he added, hinting that fans will be given a taste of what to expect during this week’s Gamescom event.

Advertisement

“We are obviously not going to have 10,000 people in a room together, physically, for the show, but I think… you’ll see a little bit of this with how we do GamesCom,” Keighley said. “We’re definitely doing more than just me in a room, announcing winners. I’m really passionate about [still] doing the show live, versus something pre-recorded.”

An official date for The Game Awards 2020 has not been announced, but is expected to be held during December, much like previous presentations.

The Game Awards is the latest gaming event to adopt a digital format this year, following the likes of Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show and more in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.