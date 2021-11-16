The Game Awards category nominees have been announced

Ahead of the event next month, the official nominees for each category of The Game Awards have been announced.

Heading over to The Game Awards website now allows prospective voters to pick one of the nominees in each of the categories, with the most in each getting said award. Without delay though, here are the nominees for some of the biggest awards. You can vote here.

Game of the Year

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen ( Life Is Strange: True Colours )

) Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo ( Far Cry 6 )

) Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn ( Deathloop )

) Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu ( Resident Evil Village )

) Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Indie

Inscryption

There are 30 categories of nominees at The Game Awards, but these are some of the ones we think are the most anticipated at the event. 103 media outlets are a part of the jury that all puts forward votes for the nominees at The Game Awards, which are then voted on by the public before the event.

