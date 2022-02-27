‘The House Of The Dead: Remake’ rated for Google Stadia

The House Of The Dead: Remake may be coming to more than just Nintendo Switch, as an ESRB rating has been spotted for the game on Google Stadia.

The remake was originally only announced for Nintendo Switch when it was revealed in 2021 as part of an Indie World showcase. Now an official ESRB rating points towards the game coming to Google Stadia and perhaps more platforms.

As spotted by Stadia Source (via VGC), the ESRB has rated The House Of The Dead: Remake for blood and gore, partial nudity and violence.

The rating summary reads: “This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of an agent investigating a mysterious mansion in Europe. Players use pistols, assault rifles, shotguns, and grenade launchers to shoot and kill enemy creatures (e.g., mutants, zombies) inside the mansion.

“Large blood-splatter effects and viscera are depicted as enemies are decapitated/dismembered. Combat is frenetic, accompanied by gunfire, screams of pain, and large explosions. A handful of enemy creatures are depicted with exposed buttocks.”

The arcade classic from 1997 will be playable solo or in two-player co-op, have multiple endings and modernise the game’s graphics and controls.

Developer Forever Entertainment delayed the game last year, with it currently set for an early 2022 release date.

The House of the Dead was initially released as a light gun on-rails shooter for arcade machines in 1996, joining Resident Evil as an influential title that popularised zombie-themed video games.

A Sega Saturn port of the game was released in 1998, but the hardware of the Saturn meant the home console version was completely outdone by its arcade cabinet equivalent.

