‘The Last Case Of Benedict Fox’ looks like ‘L.A. Noire’ meets ‘Hollow Knight’

During the ID@Xbox showcase held today (February 6), developer Plot Twist has shared an in-depth look at its upcoming metroidvania The Last Case Of Benedict Fox.

Set to launch on Xbox and PC, The Last Case Of Benedict Fox follows supernatural detective Benedict Fox as he investigates the murder of a young couple.

As demonstrated by Plot Twist, Fox has a demon companion that allows him to explore the memories of the dead. In the gameplay preview, Fox uses his abilities to explore his deceased father’s mind, meaning parts of the mansion become twisted and surreal as the detective explores more challenging memories.

The preview showcases Fox investigating a number of main and side cases, while using a knife, pistol and supernatural powers to avoid falling prey to the mansion’s demons – including a large boss called The Librarian, who is found early in the game. Plot Twist also revealed that famous escape artist Harry Houdini will star as a merchant in the game, while players will be able to unlock new demonic abilities by visiting a tattoo artist within the mansion.

Speaking to press, Plot Twist shared that its inspirations ranged from the work of HP Lovecraft to ’40s and ’50s noir movies, classical Greek tragedies, and ’20s jazz music. The studio added that it’s tried to be even-handed when it comes to emphasising different elements of the game, meaning that players can expect The Last Case Of Benedict Fox to include a good mix of combat, storytelling, puzzles and detective work.

The Last Case Of Benedict Fox is scheduled to launch in spring 2023, but no specific release date has been confirmed just yet.

