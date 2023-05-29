‘The Last Of Us’ multiplayer has been delayed, new single-player game confirmed

Naughty Dog has announced that its The Last Of Us multiplayer game has been delayed but confirms a new single-player experience is in development.

On May 26, Naughty Dog shared a statement on Twitter which confirmed that its upcoming multiplayer game set in The Last Of Us universe is delayed and that it would be taking more time for development.

“We know many of you have been looking forwards to hearing more about our The Last Of Us multiplayer game,” Naughty Dog said. “We’re incredibly proud of the job our studio has done this far, but as development has continued, we’ve realized what is best for the game is to give it more time.”

Naughty Dog went on today that the team will continue to work on the project, “as well as our other games in development, including a brand new single-player experience”.

The developer noted that it’s looking forward to sharing more about the mystery single-player game soon and thanks fans for their continued support.

Currently, there are no details as to what the single-player experience will be, but many fans are already speculating. It’s a possibility that the next game will be The Last Of Us Part 3, or an entirely new property.

Following the announcement, Bloomberg published a report suggesting that the multiplayer game has been scaled back, claiming “A small group remains on the project while the company reevaluates the direction. A small group remains on the project while the company reevaluates the direction.” It seems the Naughty Dog statement was released in advance of the Bloomberg report.

The Last Of Us multiplayer game was announced in 2022 with a piece of concept art teasing what’s to come. The developer went on to release another in February, which provided some additional clues for the “ambitious” title.

