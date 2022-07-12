‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ goes gold as developer says there was no crunch

A developer on The Last Of Us Part 1 has said they didn’t need to crunch on the remake, as it’s officially gone gold.

After Naughty Dog announced yesterday (July 11) that the PS5 remake of 2013’s The Last Of Us has finished development, Anthony Vaccaro – the studio’s principal environment artist – commented on the lack of late nights and long hours.

“This is the first time in my 13 year career, across multiple studios, that I didn’t need to crunch to finish a game. Feels good, really good,” said Vaccaro. “Especially hitting the same quality bar as The Last Of Us Part 2. More work to keep doing but proud of the big changes so far to make the studio healthier.”

An apparent lack of crunch at Naughty Dog is most notable because of a Kotaku report from 2020 that revealed the studio’s team had been plagued by it through the development of The Last Of Us Part 2.

The report highlighted a story where a construction team almost injured developers working late at night, after a pipe fell through the ceiling mere feet from those working whilst the construction team assumed no one else was in.

It should also be noted that as a remake, this game likely hasn’t gone through the same development cycle as its sequel, with some of the game already in place thanks to the original PS3 release.

Just last week another developer on the game refuted concerned player’s criticisms that this remake was just a “cash grab,” as the title’s full price doesn’t accurately reflect how the game seems to be drastically similar to the original, according to some.

The developer called it “the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career.”

The Last Of Us Part 1 is set to release on September 2 on PS5, with a PC version of the game coming soon.

