‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ offers 2 hour trial for PlayStation Plus Premium members

Sony has made a two-hour trial of The Last Of Us Part 1 available for members of its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

Released last August, the remake of the iconic 2013 PlayStation 3 title features modernised controls alongside expanded accessibility options including audio descriptions for cinematics and haptic feedback for dialogue.

Premium is the most expensive PlayStation Plus membership option, costing players £13.49 a month. It features a catalogue of classic games, trials, cloud streaming and exclusive content.

In a five-star review of the remake, NME wrote: “The Last of Us Part 1 is a remarkable remake that proves its worth very quickly. It is carefully faithful to the original script but passionately keen to improve the experience where it can, by honing in on the emotional resonance of its most effective scenes while elevating the thrilling brutality of its combat.”

“This is one of gaming’s most incredible stories made definitive. Even the greatest sceptic of its legacy may not be able to resist its charming characters, airtight mechanics and thematic nuance. The Last of Us Part 1 is a beautiful, accessible entry point for newcomers and a victory lap for fans. Don’t miss it!”

The two-hour trial of the Last Of Us Part 1 comes as the HBO TV adaption premiered yesterday (January 15) in the US and today (January 16) in the UK.

The series is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who served as a writer and co-director on the 2013 original game from developer Naughty Dog.

Bella Ramsey plays the role of Ellie, who had her breakthrough role as Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones while Pedro Pascal plays Joel.

Ahead of the launch though, fans were warned of scams around the PC version of The Last Of Us Part 1, which isn’t set to launch until March and will be Steam Deck compatible.

In other news, Games Done Quick’s first event of 2023 has raised over £2.1million for charity Prevent Cancer Foundation.