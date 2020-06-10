GAMING  

News Gaming News

‘The Last Of Us Part II’ developer issues apology over using an artist’s song

"Our deep apologies -- we are rectifying this ASAP"

By Daniel Hollis
The Last of Us 2
The Last Of Us Part II. Credit: Naughty Dog.

Neil Druckmann, the vice president of Naughty Dog, has issued an apology after the company used artist Lottie Kestner’s rendition of ‘True Faith’ in its latest trailer for The Last Of Us Part II.

The latest trailer came under scrutiny this week after the artist claimed that the song (which was originally written by the band New Order) was in fact her own cover made back in 2011.

Kestner originally tweeted the company and Druckmann saying “hey, are you aware that the ‘True Faith’ cover you put in your Last of Us II trailer is a replica of my cover that came out 10 years ago?” The tweet has since been deleted.

Druckmann has since addressed the issue on Twitter and confirmed that the song used is in fact Kestner’s. “Due to an oversight our end, she wasn’t credited as intended,” Druckmann said, before adding that “we are rectifying this ASAP.”

Read the full tweet below.

The new trailer showed protagonist Ellie playing the guitar while singing ‘True Faith’. As the trailer continued the events cut to Ellie on the run from the games’ enemies, showcasing the harsh landscape the game is set in.

Watch it here.

Last month, The Last Of Us Part II was the subject of major leaks that spoiled many of the game’s plot points and story elements. However, Druckmann has since reassured fans that the ending of the game has yet to be revealed. “There’s all these theories about what the ending is but the ending is not out there. You actually don’t know how it all comes together,” he said.

The Last Of Us Part II is out on June 19 for PlayStation 4.

  In This Article:
  • PS4
