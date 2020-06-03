‘The Last Of Us Part II’ game director reveals new Infected details

As the release of The Last Of Us Part II draws closers, more details surrounding the game are coming to light. The game’s director, Neil Druckmann, has revealed new details about the game’s evolved Infected and more.

In two separate interviews with IGN, Druckmann broke down the game’s two warring factions and the development team’s approach to creating Seattle, as well as the new threats posed by the Infected, which have evolved over the last 5 years.

Druckmann started off by speaking more about the development team’s dedication to recreating Seattle in the game, which was one of the focuses of last week’s Inside The Last Of Us Part II.

“One of the reasons we picked Seattle is because of how many diverse locations it has. We knew we’re going to spend a lot of time in the city and, like a good Naughty Dog game, we need to switch things up as far as art styles and locations go,” he said. “So the team studied a lot of the architecture of the city, the foliage that grows in that part of the country. They scanned different materials so we can make them authentic.”

He also spoke on how Seattle’s rundown appearance in the game added to the sequel’s horror elements: “We have Stalkers that are grown into the wall and sometimes they’re dead and nothing will happen, and sometimes they’ll rip off the wall and charge at you.”

Seattle is also home to the WLF, and the Seraphites, two of the game’s warring factions that Ellie will fight against as she travels through the city. The WLF is a “secular militaristic faction” while the Seraphites is a “religious group that has rejected technology of the old world and they built everything from the ground up,” according to Druckmann.

“Seraphites, what makes them creepy and scary to go up against is they’re very stealthy and quiet… and they’ll sneak up on you and use the vegetation the way that Ellie does and the WLF doesn’t,” he said.

But it’s not just the environment and humans that are evolving in the game’s universe, the Infected are too, with the introduction of two new enemy types: Shamblers, and a currently unknown enemy that will only be revealed when players try the game out for themselves.

Shamblers secrete damaging, sight-obscuring cloud of smoke that not only deals a ton of damage to players, but will also make Runners more dangerous. “You have this situation where it bursts and you have this cloud you’re trying to run away from and you don’t quite see where the Shambler is,” Druckmann said. “Now you have a Runner running through that cloud emerging from it; now the Runners become more dangerous.”

Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II will release exclusively on PlayStation 4 on June 19.