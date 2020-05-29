‘The Last Of Us Part II’ will showcase an “insane attention to detail”

Developer Naughty Dog has announced that The Last Of Us Part II will feature an “insane attention to detail”, with the help of new technology developed by the studio to make its characters feel more ‘human’.

The game’s director, Neil Druckmann, and his team broke down the game’s minute details on the latest episode of Inside The Last Of Us Part II. The third episode focuses on the technology used in the game, and how it makes characters and the environment feel even more real.

Check out the episode below.

“Now we can make veins pop on their forehead if they’re really angry. Or likewise we can redden their skin – could be based on emotion, or could be based on what’s happening to them physically,” Druckmann explained. “How red their eyes get is controllable, how tears flow off their eyes and their face is all-new tech that we’ve developed for this game.”

The rest of the episode chronicles the team’s extensive research to make the in-game universe more authentic, whether through its characters or the environment. The team also researched and studied the architecture and foliage of Seattle, visiting the city three times in the process to take pictures of actual landmarks for reference.

The final episode of Inside The Last Of Us Part II will arrive next Thursday, two weeks before the game is released for the PlayStation 4 on June 19. The Last Of Us Part II is available for pre-order via the PlayStation Store.

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently unveiled new gameplay footage from the game in the latest State Of Play episode. Several new mechanics of the game were shown off, such as Ellie’s updated travel methods, which now includes swimming and swinging over gaps.