‘The Last Of Us’ remake developer refutes “cash grab” criticism

Following criticism online from fans of the series, one of the game’s developers has addressed claims that the upcoming The Last Of Us remake, or Part 1, is a “cash grab.”

One of the developers credited on the game and Bend Studio animator, Robert Morrison, has taken to Twitter to state that The Last Of Us Part I is not a “cash grab,” and goes on to discuss his reasons for believing this. Morrison notes that the game is “the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career.”

Morrison does not address any of the responses to his tweet where fans continue to complain about the price. With limited information available about the remake, it remains to be seen what else Naughty Dog has in store for it.

“It’s just a cash grab” Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible. pic.twitter.com/csjZ3kZMyG — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) July 10, 2022

Advertisement

A fan forum on Reddit has seen players making comments on the upcoming The Last Of Us Part 1’s price tag and the necessity of the remake even existing in the first place. One fan of the series says: “They didn’t really try to update the graphics. They just copied and pasted the faces from Part 2 on there and added more saturation,” while another says “It seems like they are desperate for cash.”

Comparisons between graphics across The Last Of Us and its later PS4 remaster were met with comments stating they could be unfair to critique, considering “the cutscenes in The Last Of Us were pre-rendered,” with one persona adding that “the screenshot from the trailer for Part 1 is a shot of an actual in-engine cutscene”.

“Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernised gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat,” said Naughty Dog of the remaster.

The Last Of Us Part 1 will launch on PS5 on September 2, with a PC port in development.

In other news, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature the same locations as the 1997 original, but Square Enix has explained that players may not visit them in the exact same order.