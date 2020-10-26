‘The Last Of Us Remastered’ patch significantly reduces load times

The Last Of Us Remastered has received a new update for the PS4, which reportedly greatly reduces loading times.

The update, Patch 1.11, arrived on Saturday (October 24). The patch seems to made impressive improvements to loading times of The Last Of Us Remastered on the PS4. According to Twitter user Anthony Calabrese, who is also a TLOU speedrunner, the update “made it so loading screens are basically non-existent on PS4. This is for both SSD and HDD”.

Check out his tweet below.

Patch 1.11 of TLOU made it so loading screens are basically non-existent on PS4. This is for both ssd and hdd. Sections load in asap and I can save almost 18 seconds in the David fight. Everyone go and check. Was this the patch's intention? @Naughty_Dog @BadData_ @arnemeyer — Anthony Calabrese (@AnthonyCaliber) October 24, 2020

Calabrese’s claims have since be corroborated by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits, who has uploaded a video comparing the game’s load times before and after the patch went live. According to the clip video, the first loading screen in The Last of Us Remastered took about 90 seconds pre-patch, but clocked in at under 14 seconds after the update.

Check out the video below.

Another Twitter user, who goes by Craig, has deduced that a number of first-party PlayStation games have been receiving updates in order to work better on the upcoming PS5 when it is released in November.

He claims that Until Dawn now does not require loading screens at all, and suggests that the new technology must have been used for Sucker Punch’s Ghost Of Tsushima, which does not include any loading screens despite being a massive open-world game.

Right, so it appears these #PS5 B/C updates that #PS4 games are getting are even having a huge effect on load times on the current gen system. Case in point: #UntilDawn on #PS4 now doesn't load at all. This tech must have been used in #GhostOfTsushima ?? Very impressive! pic.twitter.com/9myqT4mK9D — Craig – VDZE Media 視覺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎃 (@VizualDze) October 25, 2020

Naughty Dog has yet to comment or post about the new patch. It is also currently unclear if the shorter loading times will feature in the game on PS5, which will be available via the PlayStation Plus Collection.

The Last Of Us and its sequel, The Last Of Us Part II, are both currently available on PS4.