The latest ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ patch fixes Dead Silence bug

Raven Software has released a brand new Call Of Duty: Warzone patch that has finally fixed the Dead Silence gameplay bug.

Recently, Warzone players have been experiencing a bug when they switch their Field Upgrade to Dead Silence. If players were to do it at the right time in the pre-game lobbies they would receive the Dead Silence perk for the entire match, meaning their footsteps wouldn’t be heard by other players.

However, as spotted by VGC, Raven Software has released a brand new patch (July 22) that thankfully puts a stop to the bug. The developer has also removed the ‘report offensive chat’ button temporarily as it was causing crashing issues.

Here are the full details of the latest Warzone patch:

General:

Removed the Report Offensive Chat button while we investigate a related crash.

Weapons:

Fixed an issue with the C58 Royal & Kross 4x Optic where it was incorrectly affecting recoil.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue causing Dead Silence to remain active for the entire match if the Player used it seconds before the prematch lobby ended.

Fixed an issue causing the Sentry Turret Killstreak map icon to not move when placed on the train.

Fixed an issue with the flavor text on various Blueprints.

In other news, Raven Software has grown by 50 per cent in a year following the success of Call Of Duty: Warzone. The developer has reportedly hired over 100 new members of staff over the past 12 months, including 30 artists and animators and 40 programmers.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard following accusations from employees that they’ve faced “constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances” in the workplace.