‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2’ release date, trailers, gameplay and everything we know

Launching with the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is one of the greatest games in modern times.

It’s no surprise then that its sequel is one of the most highly anticipated titles among fans, despite only the slimmest of information from Nintendo, and not even an official title.

Since its official reveal at E3 2019, there has just been one other trailer shown at the Nintendo Direct for E3 2021, confirming a release window for the game sometime in 2022.

Here’s everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 release date, platforms and price

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 only has a release window for 2022. Given that its predecessor launched with the Switch back in March 2017, it could be that Nintendo hope to release it at around the same time. However, it could also mean Holiday 2022.

The game is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. No special editions have yet been announced but we would expect it to sell at the stand price as other first-party Nintendo games for £49.99 / $59.99. It is however worth noting that Breath Of The Wild was an outlier, which has an RRP of £59.99, despite still costing $59.99 in the US.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 first-look trailer

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 was confirmed to be in development during E3 2019, where Nintendo premiered a first look trailer. The clip shows Link and Zelda exploring a creepy dungeon possibly deep within Hyrule Castle that’s home to a malevolent force, and a corpse that may (or may not) belong to Ganondorf. In quick cuts that appears as if Link has become trapped, corpse’s eyes also open, before we a mysterious power raises Hyrule Castle from the ground.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 E3 2021 teaser trailer

During E3 2021, Nintendo provided another teaser of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2, which while still cryptic on plot information, nonetheless provides a glimpse of new gameplay and locations we can expect in this sequel.

Two versions of Link can be seen, one diving through clouds and exploring the skies, while the other is in his blue tunic in Hyrule, so it appears that the game will take place up above as well as on the ground, in a nod to The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The teaser also shows new enemies while Link has new Sheikah powers, including one that looks to play with time, and another that expands upon the stasis ability in the previous game.

Again, the teaser ends with a shot of Hyrule Castle floating above the ground covered in a malevolent aura, although serene orchestral music playing the first few notes of Princess Zelda’s theme can be heard before fading out gently. What could this mean?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 story and setting

As the placeholder title suggests, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 is a direct sequel to the events of Breath Of The Wild released in 2017. However, we still don’t have any concrete information on how long after that game it is set, and whether or not it will have any relation to the events from the spin-off Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity.

According to Nintendo’s Bill Trinen, the reason the official title has not been revealed is that it may spoil what actually happens in the game, and the company is not yet ready to divulge these details.

What we do know is that the game will be set in the open world of Hyrule introduced in Breath Of The Wild – although new structures and threats may have been added since – but also new floating islands in the sky. This feels reminiscent of the world of Skyward Sword but also Wind Waker, which featured a Hyrule submerged in water while small scattered islands resided above.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 – can you play as Zelda?

Many fans have been hoping that we will finally be able to play as Zelda in The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2. While she is only seen falling into the abyss in the new teaser, other hints suggest that she may take a playable role.

In the first 2019 teaser, Zelda is seen sporting a new shorter haircut compared to her long hair in the first game. Hair physics can be difficult to animate so some people believe this new hairdo may make it easier to developers making Zelda a playable character.

During this teaser, it also appears that Link may have been trapped or corrupted by the malevolent force they encounter. Who else to come to the hero’s rescue than the princess herself?

The latest teaser also appears to show two versions of Link, one in the sky, the other on the ground, but they also look different, with the first sporting longer hair (undercutting the theory of Zelda’s shorter hair) and what appears to be a corrupted right arm. Meanwhile, the Link on the ground is wearing blue tunic first introduced in Breath Of The Wild.

In either case however, the clips are presented with Link’s back to the camera while we never actually see his face. Some have suggested that the blue-tunic Link may just be a placeholder for Zelda that Nintendo want to keep under wraps, but it’s also not certain if the figure from the sky is actually Link. He could in fact be another character altogether, perhaps from another time.

It’s only got fans speculating even further. Here’s a more thorough breakdown of what’s going on in the new Breath Of The Wild 2 trailer and what it could mean.