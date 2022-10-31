‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ gets fan-made Halloween DLC

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may not be getting any official Halloween DLC, but a modder has stepped in so that Link can get into the spirit of the season.

Modders Waikuteru and Sockpoppet are responsible for The Halloween Hunt mod, which introduces new armour, weapons and NPCs, including a new boss for players to defeat called The Phantom Rider.

Waikuteru has released a 26 minute-long trailer showcasing what to expect in the DLC, which opens with Link receiving message that reads: “The time of the year has come and so came the mysterious creature too. Go to the Korok Forest and help the Koroks before it’s too late!”

The fan-made DLC then tasks players with saving the Koroks from a curse that can only be lifted by cooking a special stew, which can only be made using Cursed Pumpkins, found in the Lost Woods. The player has to collect 30 of these pumpkins in a 30 minute time frame, all while being hunted down by the Ghost Rider and other enemies.

Link also gets some new threads before he sets out on his journey, giving him a suitably Vampiric look.

It’s hardly the only mod for Breath of the Wild out there, of course. A split-screen mod for the game released back in June, which in the future promises to allow for up to four-player co-op.

It should hopefully help make the wait for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Breath of the Wild’s sequel, more tolerable. Tears of the Kingdom is due to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023, following a delay that was announced earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the gaming world, Black Adam is about to join the MultiVersus roster, in an update that also introduces a new arcade mode to the game.