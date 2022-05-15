‘The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time’ PC port can now be played at 60FPS

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time fan-developed PC port by Harbour Masters has been updated with a range of features, such as Linux compatibility, a save modifier, and 60FPS availability.

The updates came by way of a humorous “Ship Of Harkinian Direct” (as Ship Of Harkinian is the name of the port), with the updates being accessible via the development team’s Discord server. This release of the game has been dubbed “Roy Alfa” (via VGC).

Other new features include save states, a collision viewer for those interested in viewing how the game’s objects interact with each other, a cheat menu, audio and visual enhancements, the option to view dropped items rendered in 3D, the ability to change text rendering speed, and the inclusion of the Majora’s Mask bunny hood, a very handy tool that allows Link to move faster when equipped.

What might be most impressive is the huge amount of accessibility features, including audio descriptions and pointers to assist with judging depth.

The PC port was released back in April and was created via reverse engineering a version of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time. Harbour Masters has stated that those wishing to play this version of the game must own a legally sourced ROM of the title.

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time was originally released in 1998 for the Nintendo 64 and was followed by a remake for Nintendo 3DS in 2011. It was met with universal acclaim upon its release and is often regarded to be one of the greatest games of all time, currently sitting as Metacritic’s highest-rated game ever. The title is also available for Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscribers.

