‘The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ remaster gets new amiibo figure

Nintendo has announced a new amiibo figure to accompany the release of its HD re-release of The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

The amiibo features two characters, Zelda and her blue Loftwing, on a single base. It also functions as a way to instantly travel between the surface and the sky in the game.

In the standard game, players can travel between the surface and the sky at save point statues. However, as demonstrated in the below video, using the amiibo allows players to take to the skies no matter where they are on the ground.

If the player uses the amiibo again while in a location in the sky, they can also return to the location where they first used the amiibo. This can also work when in dungeons or in buildings in the sky.

However, some fans are unhappy that a quality of life feature has been locked behind a physical item.

In their criticism, Twitter user @DoomAssistMe added that limited amiibo stock means the amiibo will likely be “immediately scalped en masse” while noting the Skyward Sword remaster is already being sold for more than the original Wii version.

Oh good! Lock a Quality of Life feature behind a physical item you have to pay extra for, assuming its not immediately scalped en masse for a game that's already being sold for $10 more then it was ten years ago! https://t.co/6SmmNECsEd — Victor Von Doom, PhD (@DoomAssistMe) May 19, 2021

Others have come to Nintendo’s defence, describing the feature as a bonus function rather than a quality of life improvement.

Journalist Chris Scullion likened it to how the Bowser amiibo could be used in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury to “speed up a process”, but that the game “works perfectly fine without it.”

The Skyward Sword amiibo lets you go to the sky whenever you want, the game itself was planned and works perfectly fine without it. The two are identical. — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) May 19, 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches on July 16.

