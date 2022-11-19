‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea

The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea.

As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.

The website indicates that the game will be a 12+ classification due to its violent content, labelled as “mild violence”, which is mainly directed at humans.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been rated in Korea: https://t.co/24vSwJb1wk Gematsu page: https://t.co/wy3kDu9JwH pic.twitter.com/tPGGBZatGW — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 18, 2022

Advertisement

The translated description says it’s a “role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch in which the stage of the adventure to find Zelda expands into the sky.”

Nintendo announced the sequel back in 2019 and it was originally planned for a late 2022 release date before it was delayed significantly.

In September, during a Nintendo Direct broadcast, the publisher finally revealed the game would be called The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom and will be released on May 12, 2023, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

The news was accompanied by an exciting, full-length trailer featuring recurring series protagonist Link. It showcased brand new monsters, abilities, as well as a new look for Link. Patents filed in 2021 suggested that the game will feature a new mechanic that would allow Link to reverse time. It’s also been confirmed that players will be heading to the skies above the land of Hyrule this time around.

In terms of story, Nintendo is keeping a lid on the finer details, but the trailers suggest that a new evil – perhaps Ganon – has returned. For more, here’s everything you need to know about Tears Of The Kingdom, including details on gameplay, trailers and more.

Advertisement

In other news, Blizzard has addressed the lengthy queue times of Overwatch 2 and has said that it’s due to the lack of support players.