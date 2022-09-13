‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ release date confirmed with new trailer

Breath Of The Wild sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been revealed in action, with the game’s latest trailer confirming a release date and showcasing the game’s new locations.

The sequel’s title was revealed at the very end of the Nintendo Direct that broadcast today (September 13).

Nintendo also confirmed that Tears Of The Kingdom will launch on May 12, 2023, following a delay that was announced earlier in the year.

You can watch the latest trailer for Tears Of The Kingdom below, which offers the longest look at the game so far with just under a minute of in-game footage on display.

The trailer shows Link exploring an area that resembles Skyward Sword‘s floating island of Skyloft, before diving below the clouds. Also on display are Breath Of The Wild‘s climbing and gliding systems, as well as what appears to be a new function of the Sheikah Slate that raises a cube of stone from the ground.

Tears Of The Kingdom‘s store page has also launched, with the following description available:

“In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.”

In 2021, a series of patents filed by Nintendo offered a glimpse into some of the mechanics that Tears Of The Kingdom could feature, including Link’s ability to reverse time as teased in the sequel’s first trailer.

In other gaming news, Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles, following an announcement at today’s Nintendo Direct.