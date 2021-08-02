‘The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker’ has been remade in Unreal Engine

Someone has remade The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker in Unreal Engine with realistic lighting and water effects, and it’s stunning.

3D artist and animator Vitor Maccari has recreated the GameCube classic using Unreal Engine’s software and even creating a short movie inspired by The Legend Of Zelda franchise.

As spotted by GamingBible, ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker Fanart’ video showcases the animation Maccari created for their remake, including realistic water and lighting as well as an adorable chibi remake of Link.

Advertisement

“This is my first personal project using Unreal Engine,” Maccari said in the video description. “I did it for educational purposes and of course, for fun. I’ve reused the animation and the 3D assets from a short movie a made months ago. I’ve also modelled some new assets like grass, palm trees and rocks.”

You can take a look at the fan animation below:

“I’ve made the handheld movements myself with my DSLR camera. Then I tracked the shots using Nuke [system software] and imported them to Unreal.”

In other Wind Waker news, a modder has created a mod that lets you replace Link with Metal Gear Solid‘s Solid Snake. The mod replaces Link’s iconic green tunic with Snake’s bandana and stealth suit, while also adding a tool to replace all of Link’s weapons and equipment.

Another group of modders are recreating the original 1997 pre-release demo for The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, which originally featured unfinished assets such as levels and enemy visuals that were quite different from the eventual release.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the current co-showrunner of The Simpsons has said he would love to see a remastered version of The Simpson’s: Hit & Run.