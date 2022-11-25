‘The Long Dark’’s first paid DLC launches with new areas next month

The Long Dark’s first paid expansion is set for release next month, and will introduce new areas and narrative-based “challenges” for players to tackle.

Tales From The Far Territory will be released in six parts over the next 12 months, with the first chapter available December 5 via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Each subsequent chapter will arrive eight to ten weeks apart.

The expansion will be available for Xbox and PlayStation consoles in February 2023 and Switch in March 2023.

The downloadable content was first announced back in April after a poll saw 80 per cent of players vote in favour of a paid expansion to the 2016 title.

Announcing the release of The Long Dark’s Tales From The Far Territory, Hinterland Studio said: “Because this is our first paid expansion content for The Long Dark, we want it to be more robust and impressive than what we’ve been able to give away for free over the past 8 years.”

The studio went on to confirm that the expansion will feature three new regions (Airfield, Industrial Mine, Mountain Pass) as well as three new narrative-based challenges “that tie into the mysterious history of this part of Great Bear Island.”

Tales From The Far Territory will also introduce “several new gameplay systems” to The Long Dark including “safehouse customisation, as well as weapon & tool variations” alongside improvements to existing systems like clothing and harvestables. The expansion will also give players the chance to build a travois that can be used to transport large amounts of supplies over long distances and introduce a variety of new wildlife.

The expansion will initially be priced at $19.99 (£16.50) with two $5 (£4.14) increases planned throughout Tales From The Far Territory’s release window.

Alongside the paid update, Hinterland is also promising a “parallel stream of free updates” to The Long Dark. “This helps ensure that even if you don’t buy the Expansion Pass, you’ll still have a nicely updated Survival Mode and not become too far out of date.”

