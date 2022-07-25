‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ catches indefinite delay

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, originally intended to release on 1 September 2022, has instead copped a delay to an unspecified time in the future, co-publishers Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon announced in a statement on Monday.

In the statement, they say: “During the past several years, the team has been working hard to share our vision of a remarkable story, set in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder. We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien.”

“That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We’ll update with an exact timing in the near future.”

The delay is reportedly for just a few months for polishing purposes, but as revealed in the quote, that new date has yet to be released. However, this will see the game slipping back into a crowded slate for later in 2022. We got our first glimpse of Gollum just two weeks back.

Gollum is an RPG that has players controlling the titular character as he tries to recover the One Ring for himself. It is planned to launch for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In his preview for NME, Andy Brown said: “There’s clearly a fantastic story here, and one that should have no problem reeling in The Lord Of The Rings fans: it’s just a matter of making it compelling enough to play along to.”

Nacon is also publishing several other licensed games, including a first-person shooter (FPS) set in the Robocop universe and an open-world Terminator survival game.