‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ is up on PSN and Xbox Series X|S

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is now available to pre-load on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Today (December 6), Unreal Engine revealed the first teaser for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience and announced that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can pre-load it now.

The description for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience reads:

“Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in this free, boundary-pushing cinematic and real-time tech demo.”

The experience was created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners. According to Unreal Engine, “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of The Matrix that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.”

You can check out the teaser trailer below where a CG version of Keanu Reeves can be seen and heard saying, “How do we know what is real?”:

In addition, fans will also get to witness the world premiere of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience during The Game Awards 2021 on Thursday, December 9.

This Unreal Engine 5 Experience will also coincide with the upcoming release of the next Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections which will once again star Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity.

Meanwhile, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was released over the weekend and Epic Games has confirmed that the entire game has also been moved over to Unreal Engine 5. The software is the company’s latest version of graphics technology and will make the game look and perform better.

In other news, Geoff Keighley has stated that Activision Blizzard will not be part of The Game Awards 2021, aside from the games that have been nominated.