The new ‘Pokémon GO’ season will be the Season of Mischief

The new Pokémon GO season begins September 1 and players will be able to participate in the Season of Mischief which focuses on an adventure starring Hoopa.

The Mischief Pokémon is available to encounter early on in the season’s Special Research story known as Misunderstood Mischief. Those who complete the story will gain access to an event at the end associated with the quirky Pokémon character.

Season of Mischief runs from Wednesday, September 1 at 10 AM until Wednesday, December 1 2021 at 10 AM so there’s plenty of time to get involved. However, get started now and until October 1, players will also encounter Ditto in Research Breakthrough encounters. For the first time ever outside of Special Research, there’s also the opportunity to come across a Shiny Ditto with them even available in the wild during and after the time period.

Players will also gain access to different sets of tasks within the Special Research story depending on when they get involved with the Pokémon GO site highlighting that Confined Hoopa will be encountered beginning September 5. Fear not if you miss out as it also explains that Confined Hoopa “may be available again in the future”.

Other updates for the season include a one-time purchase bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and other items being made available in the shop for 1 PokeCoin. The bundle is available every Monday throughout September with the Pokémon appearing in raids resetting at the same time.

Numerous Pokémon will appear in five-star raids throughout September including Lugia between September 1-14, followed by Mesprit from September 14-October 1. A Shiny one is also a possibility for the first time ever.

Every Wednesday in September will also feature a Raid Hour event between 6 PM and 7 PM local time with Lugia and Mesprit featuring. Slower and Houndoom will also appear in Mega Raids as Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

Finally, keep an eye out for the next Community Day on September 19 which will feature Oshawot.

Recently, Niantic decided to make the Pokémon GO 80m inert action radius a permanent change after a huge backlash from players.