The next ‘Battlefield’ game will be released on next-gen consoles

Developer DICE has confirmed that the next Battlefield game is set to arrive in 2021, and it will be coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

As GameSpot reports, the next entry in the first-person shooter franchise will be “targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms”. It is currently unclear if the game will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One alongside the upcoming consoles.

“Bringing out Battlefield [in 2020], where the new console base is fairly small, doesn’t really give justice to the potential of the title, and so that’s part of our driver in moving the title into fiscal 22,” an EA spokesperson said to GameSpot.

EA also recently announced that Battlefield V will receive its final major update in June, though an official release date for the game’s final update has not been revealed yet. The publisher also shed some light on what players can expect from the new update: “Some new content, weapons and game tweaks. We are targeting June for this update. We’re still tackling the challenges from working from home and will let you know how things progress for us over the next month.”

In other EA news, ‘The Battle On Scarif’ will be the last Star Wars Battlefront II update, but the company will continue supporting the title with double XP events, in-game challenges and more. The final update is now live and completes the vision that the developers had set out to create with the game.

Both Battlefield V and Star Wars Battlefront II’s servers will be kept online and supported during the development of the upcoming Battlefield game.