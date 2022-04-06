The next ‘Dying Light 2’ patch will be one of the biggest ever

Developers of Dying Light 2: Stay Human have confirmed that the next patch for the game will be one of the biggest ever released for the title.

Techland confirmed on Twitter that its team is currently “working hard” on the next patch for Dying Light 2.

“It will be one of the biggest patches we’ve released so far,” the studio promised before going on to say: “Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City.”

According to Techland, the new patch will be available on all platforms by the end of April, with patch notes released at the same time.

We're planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live. (2/2) 😊 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 5, 2022

At the start of 2022, Techland committed to “5 years of game support post-launch” promising more story DLCs as well as more events, locations and in-game items.

And last month, Dying Light 2‘s lead game designer, Tymon Smektała shared further details about what will be coming to the parkour-focused zombie game in the future.

Confirming that they’ve seen requests for a photo mode, a new game plus, and more difficulty options by the community, Smektała went on to say say: “Those are definitely things that are on the table currently and that are being worked on. I don’t want to go into too many specifics here… but very soon, people will start seeing those things being added in one form or another into the game.”

“We don’t want to fall into this repeating pattern where players will kind of know what to expect from us,” Smektała added.

“Having said that, for example, the first story DLC that we have promised, I’ve seen a lot of speculation online about what it will be and I can say confidently that they…weren’t close to the mark.”

The first major expansion for Dying Light 2 launches this June, with another planned to release in the future.

