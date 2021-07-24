The next free games from the Epic Games Store have been revealed

The next batch of free games for the Epic Games Store have been confirmed.

The two new games will be Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2, both of which will be able to download from July 29 until August 5, 2021.

Grip Digital launched the rogue-like first-person shooter Mothergunship in July 2018 for PC and console. The game is based around levels that are randomly generated, with the aim being to give players a fresh run every time they jump in.

Meanwhile, Train Sim World 2 from Dovetail Games was released in August 2020. The British studio is best known for the train simulation series with the original making its way to PC in June 2009.

“Mothergunship is a bullet-hell FPS where you craft your own guns, fight gigantic bosses, and defeat a robotic alien armada that conquered Earth. Face off against overwhelming odds in brutal, non-stop combats where thinking on your feet is the only way to survive,” reads the game’s description.

Next to this, the description for Train Sim World 2 reads: “The evolution of train simulation! Master iconic locomotives on high-speed services, long freight hauls or precise commuter traffic, and get creative with customisation tools in this advanced sequel. Climb into the cab in Train Sim World 2“.

Tower defence title Defense Grid: The Awakening and first-person shooter Verdun were the latest games available to claim for free, with anyone interested having until July 29 to pick these up and not miss out.

Earlier, Epic Games partnered with Italian car manufacturer Ferrari to bring its latest vehicle to the world of Fortnite. Players should be able to access the supercar now.

Prior to this, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney shared his own excitement following the announcement of Valve‘s Steam Deck console.