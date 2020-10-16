The next-gen version of ‘Destiny 2’ launches in December

Bungie has announced that the next-gen version of Destiny 2 will launch in December, a month after the releases of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series systems.

Users will be able to play Destiny 2 immediately when the next-gen systems launch next month – November 10 for the Xbox Series X and S, and November 12 for the PS5 – through backwards compatibility. Players can expect faster loading times and cross-gen play, but will have to wait until December 8 for features such as 4K resolution and 60fps to be launched.

“As we continue to improve Destiny 2, we’re taking the opportunity to optimise the experience you’ll have on this new hardware,” Bungie said in a news post. “While things like faster load times and cross-generation play will be available on November 10, we’re taking some more time on the following enhancements to ensure a smooth experience when playing Destiny 2 on your new devices.”

The developer is also working on adding a field of view slider to the console versions of Destiny 2, similar to the one that’s available on the PC edition. “We’re currently testing these settings to ensure smooth performance across each platform and will have additional details closer to launch,” it noted.

But despite overall improvements to load times, it will still be “dependent on networking and matchmaking,” Bungie cautioned. “Loading activities still takes time while you search for opponents.”

In other Destiny 2 news, its upcoming expansion Beyond Light is set to launch on November 10. It was originally set for release on September 22, but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bungie also previously detailed new Exotic weapons and armour that will join the game when Beyond Light launches.