The next Ubisoft Forward event has been confirmed for this September

Ubisoft will be releasing its next digital showcase this September, giving fans a further look into the company’s future.

It was announced during the first Ubisoft Forward event that another showcase would be coming and the news of when came today (July 22) from the company’s quarterly financial earnings call. During the call chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet stated that the next event will take place this September, however, no specific date has been announced.

Chief executive officer Yves Guillemot was also included in the call and added that the developer has “a lot to showcase in the coming months”.

While the previous event gave fans an update on many upcoming titles, many fans were left wondering about the status on other projects.

Ubisoft is also working on previously announced titles which are yet to receive an update on their progress. Games included in this are Gods & Monsters, which was initially revealed at the company’s E3 conference last year, and Beyond Good & Evil 2 is also scheduled to be released, but news has been scarce over recent years.

Guillemot also spoke about the Ubisoft’s plan for next-gen pricing when it comes to games, stating that the company hasn’t considered raising the price yet and will remain the same price when the new consoles launch.

The first Ubisoft Forward event took place earlier this month and gave viewers updates on many of the company’s titles such as Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Far Cry 6 was also officially announced and scheduled to release next year. The new entry into the franchise will take place in an area known as Yara and the main antagonist will be played by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito.