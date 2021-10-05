The ‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ official launch trailer is here

Ludosity has released the official launch trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, featuring its full playable roster.

Ahead of the launch of the four-player fighting game, the final trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has been released, showcasing its many arenas inspired by the featured Nickelodeon TV shows.

Also featured are the plethora of brawlers who will be playable All-Star Brawl including fan-favourites SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Reptar, Michaelangelo, Leonardo, and many more.

The launch trailer showed off these characters in action, briefly showcasing each of their abilities and move sets on different stages. The end of the video also teased what’s to come for the fighting game, asking “Who’s next?”, hinting that even more classic characters could arrive post-launch.

You can check out the official launch trailer below:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launches today (October 5) for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

This weekend (October 2), Ludosity confirmed that Aang and Korra from Avatar the Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra will be playable characters in All-Star Brawl.

Both Avatars will be able to wield their bending abilities, including the water, earth, fire, and air elements and will each have their own unique move set.

The developer has previously stated that it would like to see All-Star Brawl become a competitive game, with Joel Nyström, CEO of Ludosity, saying: “Nickelodeon is absolutely on board with having the game be competitively viable”.

Meanwhile, someone has recreated a Resident Evil Village fan game in the style of Castlevania, complete with 2D pixel art and animation.