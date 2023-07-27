The original ‘Baldur’s Gate’ games are now available in a charity bundle

The Enhanced Editions of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 are included in a new Humble Game Bundle that, at the time of writing, has raised almost £6,000 for charity.

Priced at £9.29, the “Baldur’s Gate & Beyond” bundle offers Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition and two DLCs for Baldur’s Gate as well as the aforementioned entries in the CRPG series. Shoppers can donate more than that if they want to, and the entire bundle is worth nearly £160 normally.

The bundle will be removed from sale on August 9. Proceeds are divided between Humble, the games’ publishers, and the charity Active Minds which aims to change the conversations around mental health for young adults in universities and workplaces.

Baldur’s Gate 3 arrives on August 31 for PC and on September 6 for PlayStation 5, after almost seven years in development across seven different studios. In its latest Panel From Hell liveshow, Larian Studios explained how influences from Divinity: Original Sin 2 impacted the game’s highest difficulty setting.

However, there is a default feature which has the potential to be a “massive penalty” to both rookie and veteran Dungeons & Dragons players – Karmic Dice. In terms of enjoyment of the storyline, though, creative director Swen Vincke suggested that players create their own character when starting out.

“There’s nothing wrong with picking an origin, it’s just that the entire origin system is about where do you put the camera? In whose head do you put the camera?” he said. “What was Shadowheart thinking the first time she saw you? And now you know when you’re in their head.”

In other gaming news, Rare decided to delay the arrival of Season 10 of Sea of Thieves so that the team has sufficient time to develop the content and avoid affecting their wellbeing.