The original ‘Resident Evil’ score is getting a limited vinyl release

Capcom and Laced Records have announced a limited edition vinyl release for 1996’s Resident Evil game, which will launch later this month.

‘Resident Evil (1996 Original Soundtrack) + Resident Evil Original Soundtrack Remix’ is a triple-vinyl set that will launch with standard and limited editions.

Pre-orders for both editions will go live at 2PM BST tomorrow (October 20), and will be available through Laced Records.

The standard edition will come with “traditional heavyweight black discs,” with “a widespined outer sleeve with Cerberus front cover and obi strip, and three spined inner sleeves.”

As for the limited edition set, Laced Records has shared that it will come with a rigid board lift-off lid box with an exclusive Spencer Mansion atrium cover, and a 12-inch art print of this iconic moment from the first game. The set will also include “Heavyweight ‘brain matter’ colour LPs (grey & red A-side/B-side effect)” with spined inner sleeves, along with an Umbrella Corporation felt slipmat.

The vinyl’s first disc features the original 1996 soundtrack by Koichi Hiroki, Masami Ueda, and Makoto Tomozawa. With 45 tracks on the disc, Laced Records has shared that they have been “mastered specially” for vinyl and have been edited for length.

The second and third discs are a new format release for 1997’s ‘Resident Evil Soundtrack Remix’, which is a 34-track album created by Tomozawa and “intermingled with dialogue snippets and sound effects to help fans relive the survival horror experience.”

You can see the full track list for each disc below:

Disc 1 – Original 1996 soundtrack

Side A:

‘Disappearance’

‘At Deep Mountains and Dark Valleys, the Night Begins’

‘Panicked’

‘The One Who Survives’

‘Wandering About’

‘Forest Found Dead’

‘Peace of Mind (Save Theme)’

‘The Moonlight Sonata’

‘Fatal Bite’

‘A Testator’

‘Yawn’

‘After-effect’

‘Murder of Crows’

‘Ivies’ Domain’

‘Vacant Flat’

‘What You Hear is…’

‘Flooded Corridor’

‘Plant 42’

‘Battling the Vines’

‘Deception’

‘Unexpected Crisis (The Nimble One)’

‘Sigh of Relief’

Side B:

‘The Horror Never Ends’

‘Hunter Attacks’

‘The Survivor from Bravo Team’

‘Rebecca Forsaken’

‘Queer Structure’

‘Now I’ve Done It’

‘Narrow and Close’

‘Underground’

‘Trust or Not’

‘A Gunshot – Enrico Dies’

‘Requiem’

‘Concealed Passage’

‘Black Tiger’

‘The Depth (Far From the Sun)’

‘Concrete Bound’

‘Disclosed Secret’

‘Double-crosser’

‘Barry Gets Revenge’

‘Treat to Awful Fright’

‘5 Minutes Until Explosion’

‘Finally the Two Met’

‘Tyrant’

‘Still Dawn’

Disc 2 – Resident Evil Original Soundtrack Remix

Side A:

‘Terror (Darkness Lives)’

‘At Deep Mountains and Dark Valleys, the Night Begins’

‘The One Who Survives’

‘Fatal Bite’

‘Wandering About’

‘A Testator’

‘The Moonlight Sonata’

‘Yawn’

Side B:

‘Peace of Mind’

‘Dismal Field’

‘Ivies’ Domain’

‘Vacant Flat’

‘What You Hear Is…’

‘Flooded Corridor’

‘Plant 42’

‘Deception’

Disc 3 – Resident Evil Original Soundtrack Remix (continued)

Side A:

‘Unexpected Crisis (The Nimble One)’

‘Queer Structure’

‘Sigh of Relief’

‘Narrow and Close’

‘Trust or Not’

‘Requiem’

‘Concealed Passage’

‘Black Tiger’

Side B:

‘The Depth (Far from the Sun)’

‘Disclosed Secret’

‘Concrete Bound’

‘Double-crosser’

‘Treat to Awful Fright’

’10 Minutes Until Explosion’

‘Finally The Two Met’

‘5 Minutes Until Explosion’

‘Tyrant’

‘Still Dawn’

It’s a busy week for fans of the survival horror series, as tomorrow (October 20) Capcom will stream a Resident Evil franchise showcase. The limited edition box set with a slipmat and art print is £60, while the standard edition triple LP is £45.