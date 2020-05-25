‘The Outer Worlds’ pre-orders are now available for Nintendo Switch

Obsidian Entertainment’s 2019 action role-playing game, The Outer Worlds, is finally set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch in just a few short weeks, with Nintendo finally announcing that the game is now available for pre-orders.

Available via the Nintendo digital store, the pre-purchase will cost players USD$59.99, and will require 9.9GB worth of space. The game is set on the furthest edge of the galaxy, as players wake up decades after getting lost in transit during a colonisation trip and find themselves caught in the middle of deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony.

The Outer Worlds operates heavily on player-based mechanics, so the character that each player chooses will inevitably affect how the game plays out, from its endgame plot, to the way NPCs behave.

The Nintendo Switch port of The Outer Worlds was initially set to arrive on March 6, but was delayed due to the challenges faced from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Outer Worlds was first released on PC, Xbox One and PS4 in October 2019.

Other notable games that have experienced delays due to the current pandemic include Sony Interactive Entertainment’s The Last Of Us Part II, Ghost Of Tsushima, and Iron Man VR. All three games have since received new release dates.