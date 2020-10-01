‘The Pathless’ will launch with the PS5, also coming to PS4, PC and mobile

Annapurna Interactive has announced that its mythical adventure game The Pathless will be launching alongside the PlayStation 5.

The game is being developed by Giant Squid, the team behind the popular indie title Abzû, and will be launching on November 12, which is the same day the PS5 is expected to hit certain territories in the world. Alongside being a launch title, it will also release on PC, PS4 and Apple Arcade.

Players venturing into The Pathless will find an expansive open-world to explore, with an emphasis on archery. Accompanied by an eagle companion, visceral acrobatic tricks can be performed as the character maneuverers about the world, as well as the ability to move at high speeds and fire trick shots with the bow.

The world of The Pathless has been consumed by a darkness and with the skills in hand, players will have to find a means to rid the corruption. By using the numerous skills the player and eagle posses, corrupt spirts must be defeated in exhilarating boss battles in order to save the world.

A short announcement trailer for The Pathless’ release date showcases the stunning cartoony art-style that the game’s striving for. Check it out below:

The game joins a varied roster of titles that are expected to launch on day one for the PS5. Numerous first-party games will be headlining the selection, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a remake of Demon’s Souls. These huge titles will be joined by smaller ones, including Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Destruction AllStars.

A wave of third-party titles will also be joining to signal the consoles release. Ubisoft is set to drop Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, whilst Codemasters aims to have Dirt 5 ready with next-gen upgrades.

It has been reported that some of these titles will lack the ability to carry saves across from the PS4 version to the PS5. Both Dirt 5 and Yakuza: Like A Dragon have been confirmed to not support the feature.