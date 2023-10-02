The Pokémon Company responds to scalpers ruining Van Gogh Pikachu card launch

The Pokémon Company has apologised for the lack of stock of the special Pokémon and Van Gogh Museum collection and is “actively working” on solutions.

Last month, The Pokémon Company revealed its promotional partnership with The Netherlands’ The Van Gogh Museum, educating young artists about the painter’s life and works.

As well as interactive themed tours of the museum, the new ‘Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat’ Pokémon Trading Card Game card is included as a free gift with all purchases of all Pokémon Centre and The Van Gogh Museum products.

However stocks of the card and the remainder of the collection were sold out swiftly, leaving a lot of fans empty-handed. According to Tech Radar, the card also started appearing on second-hand selling sites priced in the hundreds of dollars.

We apologize to all the fans eagerly awaiting our Pokémon Center x Van Gogh Museum release today. Due to overwhelming demand, all our products from this collection have sold out. We understand this is disappointing to many who were looking to our official email and social media… pic.twitter.com/KM3ZCO1EQZ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 29, 2023

“We apologise for all the fans eagerly awaiting our Pokémon Centre x Van Gogh Museum release today,” said The Pokémon Company in a post to X.

“Due to overwhelming demand, all our products from this collection have sold out. We understand this is disappointing to many who were looking to our official email and social media channels for guidance on how and when to purchase.

“We are actively working on ways to provide more Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo cards for fans shopping at Pokémon Centre in the future. Details will be released at a later date.”

At the moment, there are still no details on how long fans will be waiting for the restock nor whether or not certain items will be restocked sooner than others.

