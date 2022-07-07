‘The Quarry’ online multiplayer is available now

Supermassive Games’ recent interactive horror title The Quarry has received a substantial new patch which adds a brand new multiplayer mode to the game, amongst other features.

The mode is titled Wolf Pack, and will allow a host to invite up to seven friends into a lobby where they can watch along and vote on decisions while the host plays. The Quarry also launched with a local co-op mode which had players passing the controller around when it was their time to control one of the counselors.

Additionally, the six episode fictional Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast will now be accessible in-game as opposed to just streaming platforms, which stars paranormal investigators Grace and Anton as they explore the mysteries surrounding The Quarry.

Lastly, the new patch also gives Deluxe Edition owners access to the “80s-inspired cosmetic character outfits” for the characters. These outfits are also available to be purchased separately.

Supermassive Games has been prominent in the gaming scene since it was founded in 2008, however, it wasn’t until the release of 2015’s PS4 horror title Until Dawn that it had a true breakthrough moment. The Quarry has been the studio’s most highly acclaimed game since.

NME awarded The Quarry a respectable three-out-of-five-stars, writing: “Despite a slow start, The Quarry delivers even more ways to feel terrible when your actions fail a tropey teen (or six). It’s not as scary as Until Dawn but there’s so much love for the horror genre and you’ll definitely want to dive in to see how it could all have played out.”

